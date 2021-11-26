ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — High winds on Friday afternoon caused delays for vehicles heading eastbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Full wind restrictions, which are triggered whenever there's sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph, are in effect, limiting the span to cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers.
Trucks carrying box trailers cannot cross the bridge if their gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds, the agency said.

Wind warnings are in effect at the Hatem (US 40), Tydings (I-95) and Nice (US 301) bridges. Motorcyclists and drivers with house trailers, box trailers or roof-mount racks are advised to use caution while crossing bridges under such conditions.
Just before noon the Maryland Transportation Authority reported 5 1/2 mile backups in the eastbound lanes leading to the Bay Bridge.
