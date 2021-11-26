CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Baltimore region and much of Maryland until 6 p.m. Friday.

The service said northwest winds will average 20-30 miles per hour, but gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. That’s enough to damage trees and unsecured items. A few power outages may result, according to the NWS.

Baltimore County Emergency Management urged residents to be on the lookout for falling tree debris if they are traveling in areas with heavy trees.

The advisory covers central, northeast and southern Maryland, Washington D.C., and parts of Virginia.

