BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Baltimore region and much of Maryland until 6 p.m. Friday.
The service said northwest winds will average 20-30 miles per hour, but gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. That’s enough to damage trees and unsecured items. A few power outages may result, according to the NWS.
READ MORE: Hogan, Officials Will Break Ground On Howard Street Tunnel Project On Monday
#mdwx Even when the winds "lay down" they will still be quite strong. Watch for limbs and debris flying around. Really. pic.twitter.com/XYc1r4xPKa
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 26, 2021
Baltimore County Emergency Management urged residents to be on the lookout for falling tree debris if they are traveling in areas with heavy trees.READ MORE: Virginia Confirms 1st Death From Rare Covid-linked Condition
The advisory covers central, northeast and southern Maryland, Washington D.C., and parts of Virginia.
MORE NEWS: Ravens Release Details For Light Rail Service During Sunday Night Football Game
A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6pm this evening for central, northeast and southern MD, Washington DC, and northeast and parts of eastern VA. Northwest winds will average 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. pic.twitter.com/EOmzSLYO06
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 26, 2021