BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light Rail passengers who want to leave Sunday night’s Ravens game against the Cleveland Browns early will have to take a shuttle bus, the team said Friday.
Light Rail service outside M&T Bank Stadium will stop about 9:30 p.m., a little more than an hour after kickoff. Anyone who leaves the stadium early–hopefully this is due to the Ravens winning in convincing fashion–will be directed to Lot C to take shuttle buses traveling to northbound and southbound Light Rail stops, the team said.
Light Rail service will resume once the game has concluded and remain open for an additional hour.
On Sundays, the Light Rail typically runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Maryland Transit Administration.
Riders are encouraged to promptly arrive at the station platform.