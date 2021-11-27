BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It wouldn’t be Christmas for some without trains.
And if you or your family delight in seeing toy locomotives as part of your holiday fun, the Baltimore Fire Department's annual train garden is back.
The trains will be on display until Jan. 2 at Engine 45, 2700 Glen Ave.
Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Face masks are required.

It's that time of year again, #BCFD Annual Train Garden Display is back! Beginning Sat., Nov. 27 through Sun., Jan. 2, Engine 45 will open its doors to the community for this holiday tradition. Planning to attend? Mask are required and you can safely view the train garden. pic.twitter.com/WMK32uOyPe
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 26, 2021