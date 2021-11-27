CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It wouldn’t be Christmas for some without trains.

And if you or your family delight in seeing toy locomotives as part of your holiday fun, the Baltimore Fire Department’s annual train garden is back.

The trains will be on display until Jan. 2 at Engine 45, 2700 Glen Ave.

Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Face masks are required.

 

