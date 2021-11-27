CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPDATE: Baltimore Police said they have located the child’s family and that the family is communicating with Child Protective Services.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young boy walking in the street alone early Saturday morning.

The boy is about 3 to 4 years old. He didn’t know his name or address when officers found him about 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue after responding to a call about child neglect.

The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for an evaluation but appears to be in good condition.

The Department of Social Services is trying to find the boy’s guardian or parents.

If you know the boy’s identity, call 410-396-2433.

