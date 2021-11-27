BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who was seen entering Baltimore Harbor, Saturday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department received the first notification from the Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point hotel security stating they witnessed the person enter the water.
With the help of the Maryland State Police Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department, the Coast Guard were able to complete a search of 16 square miles in seven hours according to a press release.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Acosta, the command duty officer from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region. “We would like to thank our partners who assisted in the search this morning, and also take the time to stress the importance of proper cold water gear while in or around the water during colder months.”