By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man wanted in connection with a homicide who barricaded himself inside a building Friday in Baltimore surrendered to police early Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

The man, whom police did not identify, surrendered just after 12:30 a.m.

He had barricaded himself inside the building in the 1200 block of Loyola Northway about 6:45 p.m. when Northern District officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant, police said. He shot several times at law enforcement, police said.

SWAT, Crisis Response Team and hostage negotiation units responded, and no civilians or law enforcement were injured.

