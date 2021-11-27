BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott helped kick off small business Saturday.
Scott, along with the Johns Hopkins Office of Economic Development, hosted an event at Pink Touch Fashion and Beauty.READ MORE: Young People Clean Up Behind Area In Baltimore Plagued By Illegal Dumping
They want people to shop small and support businesses in Baltimore’s Main Street districts.
The mayor also officially made the Saturday falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday “Small Business Saturday” in Baltimore.READ MORE: Christmas Village Returns To Inner Harbor With Grand Opening Saturday
“When we buy locally, a significantly portion of that money goes back into our local economy. These purchases from our friends and neighbors strengthen the entire community and create well-paying jobs for our residents,” Scott said.
Small businesses account for 64 percent of all job growth in the U.S.
Scott wants everyone to shop locally through the end of the holidays.MORE NEWS: State, Anne Arundel Leaders Tour Annapolis For Small Business Saturday