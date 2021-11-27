BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Northeast Baltimore community is remembering a mother and her two children who were killed in a fire earlier this week.

There was a vigil held outside their home Saturday.

The vigil was emotional.

“People, just, they’re angry, they’re sad,” family member Michael Moore said. “They’re everything.”

Dozens of grieving community members came together to remember Janice Williams and two of her children, Antwan, 12 and Aubrey, 7.

“The family, we’re slowly healing and this is a part of that process,” Moore said.

The fire happened at the family’s home on North Patterson Park Avenue Monday morning.

“We were all planning to do a big Thanksgiving to bring the family together and just to find out that her and the kids passed away, it was a hard pill to swallow,” family member Tionne Bratton-Bey said.

The family was having a sleepover when the fire started. Several other children were also inside the home.

Good Samaritans jumped in to save them. One of them rescued a baby from the flames.

The mayor’s office presented that woman with a certificate for her bravery at the vigil.

“It’s beautiful to see the family come together, but it’s sad to see the emotion,” Moore said. “It’s so raw right now.”

With candles and prayers, community members and family remembered the three lives.

“Janice was the best mom,” Bratton-Bey said. “She did everything she could for her kids.”

They said they were taken too soon and unexpectedly right before the holidays.

“We just want everyone to know love you loved ones while they’re here,” Bratton-Bey said. “Tomorrow’s not promised for no one.”

Williams is survived by two other children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The funeral for the family will be held next Saturday.