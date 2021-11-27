BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a very windy but dry Black Friday — a perfect day to order gifts!
Saturday is expected to start off sunny but still windier and colder than our average. A weak system will move in Saturday. It will bring clouds along with the risk of light showers and wet snowflakes. Places north of the Maryland and Pennsylvania border could possibly see some flakes!READ MORE: President Biden Announces Travel Restrictions On Eight South African Countries In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of New COVID-19 Variant
Sunday, skies will clear and temperatures may reach the low 50s before falling back in the 30s at night. It should be dry buy chilly for the Ravens game so dress for a cold night!READ MORE: Police: Murder Suspect Barricades Himself Inside Baltimore Home After Firing Shots At Officers
Monday will be dry but cold followed by a gradual warmup all next week. Temperatures may reach the upper 50s by next Friday!MORE NEWS: Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges
Have a great and safe weekend.