BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 838 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.
The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.16% to 4.52%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 17 to 603. Of those hospitalized, 427 adults are in acute care and 169 adults are in intensive care. Six children are in acute care and one is in intensive care.
Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.
“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 580,496 total confirmed cases and 10,915 deaths.
There are 4,077,493 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,313,997 doses. Of those, 4,275,898 are first doses with 3,904 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,757,862 second doses, 3,308 in the last day.
“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”
Governor Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month he said more than 50,000 children ages 5-11 years old have received a vaccination shot.
On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.
The state has administered 960,606 additional or booster vaccine doses, 3,576 in the last day.
The state reported 88.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|10,503
|(265)
|2*
|Anne Arundel
|55,275
|(776)
|15*
|Baltimore
|79,944
|(1,853)
|42*
|Baltimore City
|64,083
|(1,348)
|28*
|Calvert
|5,964
|(100)
|1*
|Caroline
|3,466
|(52)
|0*
|Carroll
|12,731
|(289)
|7*
|Cecil
|9,439
|(188)
|2*
|Charles
|14,927
|(266)
|2*
|Dorchester
|4,411
|(86)
|1*
|Frederick
|25,705
|(382)
|10*
|Garrett
|3,772
|(85)
|1*
|Harford
|22,100
|(357)
|8*
|Howard
|23,563
|(278)
|7*
|Kent
|1,884
|(53)
|3*
|Montgomery
|85,088
|(1,680)
|52*
|Prince George’s
|101,907
|(1,713)
|43*
|Queen Anne’s
|4,180
|(74)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|10,385
|(173)
|1*
|Somerset
|3,445
|(54)
|0*
|Talbot
|3,094
|(58)
|0*
|Washington
|21,415
|(417)
|6*
|Wicomico
|11,638
|(234)
|0*
|Worcester
|5,218
|(124)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(48)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|42,627
|(4)
|0*
|10-19
|65,610
|(8)
|1*
|20-29
|103,461
|(56)
|1*
|30-39
|99,953
|(148)
|7*
|40-49
|84,472
|(388)
|5*
|50-59
|82,964
|(1,019)
|35*
|60-69
|55,937
|(1,894)
|29*
|70-79
|30,707
|(2,758)
|47*
|80+
|18,406
|(4,676)
|108*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|305,878
|(5,252)
|113*
|Male
|278,259
|(5,701)
|120*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|181,594
|(3,875)
|86*
|Asian (NH)
|14,334
|(352)
|11*
|White (NH)
|227,892
|(5,669)
|116*
|Hispanic
|80,881
|(894)
|19*
|Other (NH)
|26,784
|(121)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,652
|(42)
|0*