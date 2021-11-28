ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Braden Loop in Glen Burnie and two people are dead as a result of the incident.
The suspect attacked an older woman that lived in Braden Loop and she died from apparent trauma according to police.
Police tried to subdue the suspect, but he charged the officers with a knife, and he was then shot to death by the officers.
Officer involved shooting in the 1400 block of Braden Loop in Glen Burnie. Media stage at Kindred Way & Crain Highway. MD OAG @BrianFrosh Independent Investigations Division is on the scene and handling the investigation.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 28, 2021