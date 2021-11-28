CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens played a sloppy first half of football including three interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The offense struggled to sustain drives and hadn’t scored a touchdown until Jackson began zeroing in on his No. 1 target in Mark Andrews. Andrews made two monster catches, including one for a touchdown, on Baltimore’s first drive after halftime.

The first catch Andrew made was a one-handed grab that he somehow hauled in after being interfered with by a defender. This isn’t the first time there’s been a crazy one-handed circus catch on Sunday Night Football either.

The second catch, arguably wilder than the first, happened when Jackson was flushed out of the pocket by Browns defenders. Scrambling around to buy time, Jackson unleashed a long ball that looked like he was throwing it away.

Instead, Andrews came racing toward the ball from the back of the end zone and reeled it in with a diving catch.

The play was so good, opposing defender Myles Garrett shook Jackson’s hand afterward.

