BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — The Davidson Christmas Tree Farm planted its first tree in 1967. They’ve been keeping family traditions alive ever since.

“Hi, how are you doing,” said Nick Davidson, Davidson Christmas Tree Farm.

It’s an important time of year for Nick Davidson.

“Do you know what kind of tree you’re looking for,” said Davidson.

He’s in the Christmas tree business. Over the next two weeks, the Davidson Christmas Tree Farm is the place to be.

“This is what makes all the work all summer long worth it,” said Davidson.

And with a Christmas tree shortage looming, his customers aren’t wasting any time.

“Everyone is coming earlier this year, it seems like,” said Davidson.

Coming earlier for the opportunity to pick out a tree and cut it down themselves.

“It smells better.. haha .. and it looks pretty and I like the whole tradition of coming out,” said Jen Ashcom.

It’s a tradition that will be costing a little bit more this year. Davidson, says he’s seen some retail locations double prices. Charging as much as $100 for a Fraser.

“We upped them a little, but not nearly that,” said Davidson.

But for some of these families, it’s well worth it.

“We started out getting a tree when they were little and then we stopped and then the older they got we were like let’s do it again. They’re not going to be in the house much longer so we want to keep it going to a while,” said one person.

You see how busy it is. They say if you want that perfect tree then come out early. They did plant 20,000 trees this year but they won’t be ready for another 6-8 years.