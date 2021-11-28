CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens held off the Cleveland Browns and remained the number one seed in the AFC on Sunday night.

They also have the best record in their division at 8-3.

Lamar Jackson and the offense played sloppy football, but the defense kept them in the game by limiting Cleveland’s offense.

This defense held a Cleveland offense that was averaging 156.8 yards per game to just 40 yards tonight. They look to keep winning as they take on a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers team next week.

