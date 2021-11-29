GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating after an officer shot and killed a man Sunday in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police said the man who was shot had a knife. After the shooting, police found the body of an elderly woman.

“I saw a whole rack of police cars in the neighborhood,” neighbor Justina Asare said. “I did not know what was going on.”

Anne Arundel County Police said they got a call from a woman at home on Braden Loop around 1:30 Sunday afternoon saying a man had chased his family members out of the house with a knife.

“The female also advised that when she was in the house, she noticed blood and there’s also an elderly female that resides at the residence that could not be located,” Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

When police arrived, they say they knocked several times before entering. Inside, they found the suspect with the knife.

Police said they first tried to shoot the suspect with a bean bag gun and then tased him multiple times, but that didn’t work.

“That subject then raised the weapon towards officers at that time one of our officers fired his duty weapon,” Lt. Davis said. The suspect died at the scene.

After searching the home, police said they found the body of an elderly woman in a closet. They have not released how this woman died yet.

“It’s horrible,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said. “It’s occurred over the holidays. Death is never acceptable during any time of the year, but it’s particularly more disturbing during the holidays.”

Community members are grieving for the family involved.

“My deepest condolences,” Asare said. “I don’t wish this for anybody.”

The state attorney general’s office’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating the shooting. The division was created as part of police reform legislation called the Maryland Police Accountability Act.