ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Legislators, advocates, business representatives and bus riders are calling on the General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland Transit Safety & Investment Act.
The act, which aims to improve public transportation throughout the state of Maryland, had its first reading in January. But after passing both the House and Senate, the legislation fell victim to the governor's veto in May.
Supporters of the bipartisan legislation plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday to drum up support for an effort to overturn Hogan’s veto.
The bill would help eliminate the Maryland Transit Administration's $2 billion maintenance backlog, while also aiming to improve function and reliability when it comes to public transit.
Early supporters of the bill include Sen. Cory McCray, Del. Brooke Lierman, Sen. Craig Zucker and Greater Baltimore Committee CEO Donald Fry, among others.
The public call to override the governor's veto is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and can be accessed via Zoom.
An override vote is expected to follow during the General Assembly’s special session, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 6.