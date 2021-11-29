BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 762 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive increased by 0.24% to 4.76%.

Hospitalizations increased by 18 to 621. Of those hospitalized, 441 adults are in acute care and 172 adults are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and three are in intensive care.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 580,496 total confirmed cases and 10,915 deaths.

There are 4,084,557 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,330,408 doses. Of those, 4,278,184 are first doses with 2,286 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,764,845 second doses, 6,983 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 319,712 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 81 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

In November, Governor Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month he said more than 50,000 children ages 5-11 years old have received a vaccination shot.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 967,667 additional or booster vaccine doses, 7,061 in the last day.

The state reported 88.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:



By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 10,508 (265) 2* Anne Arundel 55,356 (776) 15* Baltimore 80,057 (1,854) 42* Baltimore City 64,173 (1,348) 28* Calvert 5,981 (100) 1* Caroline 3,482 (52) 0* Carroll 12,757 (289) 7* Cecil 9,461 (188) 2* Charles 14,938 (266) 2* Dorchester 4,419 (86) 1* Frederick 25,749 (382) 10* Garrett 3,781 (85) 1* Harford 22,151 (357) 8* Howard 23,587 (279) 7* Kent 1,886 (53) 3* Montgomery 85,170 (1,680) 52* Prince George’s 101,976 (1,713) 43* Queen Anne’s 4,187 (74) 1* St. Mary’s 10,395 (173) 1* Somerset 3,445 (54) 0* Talbot 3,109 (58) 0* Washington 21,456 (417) 6* Wicomico 11,653 (234) 0* Worcester 5,222 (124) 1* Data not available 0 (50) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 42,735 (4) 0* 10-19 65,706 (8) 1* 20-29 103,570 (56) 1* 30-39 100,100 (148) 7* 40-49 84,581 (389) 5* 50-59 83,041 (1,021) 35* 60-69 56,007 (1,895) 29* 70-79 30,743 (2,758) 47* 80+ 18,416 (4,676) 108* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 306,281 (5,252) 113* Male 278,618 (5,705) 120* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity