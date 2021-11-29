BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brianna Ross made headlines last month when the Baltimore County Public Schools teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. Now, she’s being recognized as one of the first ever BCPS Superintendent Fellows.
Ross will be joined by Brad Fisher, the Maryland State Education Association's Support Professional of the Year, as the program's first fellows.
The BCPS Superintendent Fellowship program aims to bring together the school district's outstanding educators and provide them with a year-long opportunity to work with different groups to engage in community outreach and "better understand the complexities of leading through change."
The school district announced the selections of Ross and Fisher in a Monday news release, saying the pair will receive opportunities for professional development and networking, along with the resources and support they need to conceive and carry out a “passion project of their choosing.”
Ross, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Deer Park Middle Magnet School, was chosen as Maryland's Teacher of the Year out of a crowd of more than 150 peers. The seven-year teacher, who also serves as the school's equity liaison, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.
Fisher is an administrative secretary for Shady Spring Elementary who created the first Black History Month programs for both Shady Spring and Elmwood Elementary School. While working at Elmwood, Fisher also launched a mentorship program for young male students known as “Boys to Men.”