BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild high of 58° on Sunday, our start to the work week is feeling rather chilly.

Temperatures dropped a few degrees below normal on Monday, and they will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

It’s the wind, though, that really making it feel so harsh outside.

Northwest winds are whipping across the state, packing speeds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts near 30 mph are possible.

That means it will only feel like the upper 30s at the warmest point Monday.

In the midst of partly sunny skies during the afternoon, don’t be surprised if a few flurries break out.

Places north and west of Baltimore have the best chance for this action, but stray snowflakes might drop in central Maryland.

Winds will diminish through the evening, sending overnight temperatures into the upper 20s.

Very early Tuesday morning, there is the possibility for a few more snow showers. These should be very light in nature and generally confined once again to places north and west of Baltimore.

That being said, we could see a quick period of flurries in central parts of the state between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Accumulation will be very light and likely limited to Pennsylvania or perhaps right along the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line.

There is the potential for some slick spots as you head to work and get the kids to school Tuesday morning, so consider giving yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.

