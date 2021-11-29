TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. will host a virtual public meeting Monday evening to discuss how the county should spend its American Rescue Plan funding.
Earlier this month, Olszewski proposed using about half of the county's $160.7 million allocation for the public health response to COVID-19 and spending $60 million contributing on an economic recovery package to help residents and businesses.
Residents will get to offer ideas and feedback on how the remaining $20 million will be spent.
The virtual meeting can be accessed here. To testify, residents must register by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov.
A previous meeting was held on Nov. 10.