BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police Officer opened fire after a person tried to flee a traffic stop, police said.
Police said the officer was trying to stop a driver in the 6900 block of Blanche Road near the Fallstaff Shopping Center on Reisterstown Road. According to police, the driver tried to leave the scene, repeatedly striking an officer’s car with his Sports Utility Vehicle.
One officer was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver was arrested. There is no word on if the driver was injured in the shooting.