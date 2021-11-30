BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City homicide prosecutor was indicted on 88 charges including stalking, extortion and harassment, the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Tuesday.
According to charging documents, Adam Lane Chaudry allegedly abused court processes like grand jury subpoenas and other official investigative tools for information to stalk his exes while serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the city. He allegedly obtained phone records from his exes and their associates for years.READ MORE: Local Organizations Rally Volunteers And Donations For Giving Tuesday
Chaudry allegedly took advantage of his office to extort $10,000 from someone on behalf of a friend, according to the indictment.
Further charges Chaudry faces include: harassment, obtaining phone records without authorization, felony theft scheme, and misconduct in office.READ MORE: Attorney General Identifies Man Fatally Shot By Anne Arundel County Police On Sunday
“Our justice system, particularly the significant role and power of the grand jury, relies on the integrity of law enforcement officials — especially prosecutors,” Howard said. “Our office will work to ensure public officials who abuse positions of trust and authority are investigated and, where appropriate, prosecuted.”
Chaudry was hired by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office in 2009 and joined the homicide division in 2015. In that position, he would routinely request and obtain grand jury and trial subpoenas.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Chaudry was terminated in June after an internal investigation.MORE NEWS: Ravens WR Bateman Celebrates Birthday By Giving His Mom A Mercedes Benz
“Mr. Chaudry was terminated from his role as Assistant State’s Attorney soon after we concluded an internal investigation of the State Prosecutor’s allegations,” a spokesperson said. “His termination was effective on June 18, 2021. We are unable to comment further about this open and pending matter.”