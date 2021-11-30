BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An idea that’s been nearly two decades in the making will become reality on Wednesday when city and community leaders celebrate the grand opening of the East Baltimore Historical Library.
Mayor Brandon Scott will be on hand for the grand opening. Scott will be joined by Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels and other community leaders for the ceremony, which is being held in honor of the late Del. Hattie Harrison, who is credited with championing the library project.READ MORE: Community Remembers Slain Church Employee Evelyn Player At Viewing
Featuring galleries and exhibits showcasing the history of the neighborhood, the East Baltimore Historical Library resides within three historic row homes that were preserved during the construction of Henderson-Hopkins Elementary School.
Plans for the library began to take shape in 2002 when a development swept up 2,000 properties, forcing roughly 750 families to leave the neighborhood, according to Johns Hopkins University, which said community activist Nia Redmond rallied support for a place where residents could study East Baltimore’s history.READ MORE: ‘It’s Probably Everywhere’ Concern Grows About Omicron Covid Variant In Maryland As Positivity Rate Jumps Above 5%; Hogan To Speak Wednesday
Library visitors will be greeted by collections of photographs, documents, artwork, and other artifacts of East Baltimore. Besides galleries and exhibits, the library has space for events, from genealogy workshops to storytelling sessions.
The establishment of the library was made possible in part by support from Johns Hopkins and East Baltimore Development, Inc.MORE NEWS: Local Organizations Rally Volunteers And Donations For Giving Tuesday
Wednesday’s grand opening ceremony is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. at Henderson-Hopkins Elementary before moving to the library itself.