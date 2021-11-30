CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Historical Trust has awarded $9 million in tax credits to six projects restoring historic buildings in the state, including the historic Wilkins Rogers Mill near Ellicott City, a large home near the Maryland State House in Annapolis, two buildings in Baltimore and two former commercial properties in Hagerstown, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

Since 1996, the Maryland Historical Trust, a division of the Maryland Department of Planning, has allocated $425 million to improve historic homes and commercial structures in the state through the Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, according to the planning department.

“The tax credits will help revitalize communities, strengthen Maryland’s economy, and bring new housing, commercial, and arts opportunities throughout our state,“ said Hogan. “Our administration is proud to provide this funding, which will preserve Maryland’s historic buildings for future generations to come.”

Here’s a breakdown of the projects:

Wilkins Rogers Mill in Oella – $3 million

Dating back to the early 20th century, the complex on the banks of the Patapsco River was home to the last operational flour mill in the state, which shuttered in 2020. About $35 million is being invested to turn the buildings into a mixed-use development with apartments, retail and a small museum on flour production in the region.

Becker Bros. / Gieske & Niemann Tobacco Warehouse in Baltimore City – $1.75 million

Built in 1875, the Classical Revival warehouse has served various industrial functions during its life and was an attractive location due to its proximity to the railroad. As the name suggests, the building was once home to a tobacco company. Developers are rehabbing the building, with its cast-iron and brick ornamentation, as a new commercial space.

Eastern Health District/Huntington Williams Building in Baltimore – $3 million

A mid-century design by Baltimore architect Charles Dana Loomis, this building was home to a clinic run by the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health and the Baltimore City Health Department. A $15 million project will turn the vacant building into offices and a laboratory.

Randall House in Annapolis – $194,074

Located near the Maryland State House, the Queen Anne/Eastlake- style duplex is being converted into a nine-room boutique hotel. The owners of the building will clean and restore the building’s exterior.

Updegraff Building in Hagerstown – $847,957

Built in 1882, this building in Hagerstown’s commercial center was once home to a department store, and possibly a glove factory. The front façade retains an original metal cornice and decorative brickwork. Developers are converting the structure into an apartment building with a restaurant and brewery on the ground floor.

Earles Building in Hagerstown – $394,121

The early-20th century Tudor Revival building, once the location of several department stores, still has historic steel windows and decorative elements at the top of its façade. A developer is spending $12.5 million to convert the building into apartments with retail on the ground floor.