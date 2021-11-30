BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland received the 4th largest amount of money from the Department of Defense in fiscal year 2020, according to a recently published report from the department’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.
A total of $30.4 billion was spent in the state on defense contracts and the salaries of military personnel, according to the report. The Maryland Department of Commerce said Tuesday the state received $4 billion more than the previous fiscal year and moved up one spot in the rankings of total spending.
“This report confirms Maryland’s status as a powerhouse of the defense industry. Our leading military installations and thriving community of innovative defense contractors attracted this increased federal funding and continue to fuel economic growth across the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “Commerce is proud to support Maryland’s important contributions to cybersecurity, aerospace, and other cutting-edge defense research & development areas.”
Nationwide, Texas ranked first in total defense spending at $83 billion, followed by Virginia ($64.3 billion) and California ($61 billion).
According to the report, defense spending makes up 7% of Maryland’s gross domestic product, and 5.1% of the Pentagon’s budget is allocated to the state.
Local defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman topped the list of earners, with $2.7 billion and $2 billion, respectively. Johns Hopkins University, whose Applied Physics Lab develops weapons systems and national security programs, received $1.5 billion. Federal Resources Supply, maker of tactical equipment and other supplies, got $1.4 billion, the report said.
Schulz touted several of her agency's programs to support defense contractors, including a networking tool and funding assistance to help companies comply with federal cybersecurity regulations.
A total of 95,491 Marylanders are employed by the military, of whom 50% are civilian employees and 30% are active duty. The Defense Department’s payroll in the state totals $8 billion, ranking 5th in the country, the report said.