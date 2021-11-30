BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City crime spilled into the quiet neighborhood of Hampden Sunday night after a shootout on Elm Avenue. The shooting happened between moving cars and spanned blocks, leaving the street covered in shell casings, and houses and cars damaged.
When residents first heard the commotion outside, they thought it was a noisy truck or someone dragging their trash can – but instead, it was a shootout. Now, residents there are weighing whether it’s safe to stay in the city
A Ring camera showed two cars racing down Elm Street in Hampden around 8:30 Sunday night. No injuries have been reported.
WATCH: VIDEO shows a shootout in Hampden off Elm Ave Sunday night
Bullet holes damaged houses & cars for 2 blocks
Incredibly no one was injured
Neighbors say they heard a continuous steam of shots for over 15 seconds in this quiet neighborhood
“We both jumped, she screamed, we kind of just stood there for a few seconds not knowing what to do or think,” Elm Avenue resident Yotam said.
Edward Hamer’s car was damaged.
Edward Hamer's car was damaged.

"I figured somebody had side-swiped it," he said. "I mean shells were just all over the place, so know from that that it was some kind of bullets"
Police told WJZ most of the damage was found at the intersection of Elm and 37th Street.