BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday will make his fourth investment announcement with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funding.
Scott's office said the investment would be focused on digital equity and broadband access.
The mayor will be joined by the Mayor’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity, the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks, and the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs.
CBSN Baltimore will stream the announcement live at 2:30 p.m.
Scott previously announced the city would spend $55 million on workforce development and a recovery fund for businesses, $50 million of the city's American Rescue Plan funding on violence prevention efforts and $80 million on the health department's response to COVID-19.
Under the workforce proposal, the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development would fund job creation, training, and jobs to young people, as well as assisting businesses and non-profits impacted by the pandemic.
For violence prevention efforts, the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement would issue more than 70 grants to promote transitional employment, emergency housing assistance for victims of violence, and mental health and victim services for survivors of gun violence.
The health department's allocation would expand COVID-19 testing, buy personal protective equipment, hire additional contact tracers, modernize telehealth infrastructure and combat food insecurity.