BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family members and friends filled a Baltimore church on Wednesday with praises, prayers and memories to celebrate and remember Evelyn Player.

Player, 69, was at the church early on November 16 to let some contractors into the building and she was found stabbed to death inside the building later that day, police said.

She was a member at Southern Baptist Church and helped out with Vincent Bradley. The two knew each other for years.

“She was an all-around great person, down to earth, would do anything for you,” Bradley said.

Helen Clowney, a relative of Player’s, said “she was a caregiving woman, there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do.”

To know this woman was murdered inside a house of God, where she was a member, is beyond comprehension for Clowney, “senseless and it just doesn’t… I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Detectives had a person of interest, but WJZ learned Tuesday evening that the lead went cold and now detectives are back on the case working to get to the bottom of who killed Player.

“We know the Player family and definitely our hearts break for them, but we’re working to get the right person who is responsible for this horrific murder,” said a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

During the funeral service for Player on Wednesday at the Huber Community Life Center where hundreds poured in to pay their respects and celebrate a bright life, gone too soon. Bradley said, “we love her, we miss her, anyone who had any association with her has learned to live a better life because of her presence.”

Governor Hogan’s office offered a $100,000 reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction. To contact the Baltimore Police Dept call 1-866-7 LOCKUP