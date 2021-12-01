BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed on Wednesday that he is confident Maryland will detect and deter the Omnicron variety through testing and booster shots.

According to Hogan, the state is already sequencing lab samples in order to detect variants. Individual testing is essential to this process.

To help increase detection capabilities, Maryland took steps to make the antigen rapid test more widely available, including distributing another half a million tests across the state.

Additionally, MDH will immediately make rapid tests available at BWI Airport for the nearly 7000 international passengers who arrive each week.

“Maryland has one of the strongest variant sequencing operations in the nation,” Hogan said. “If Omicron does come to Maryland, we will find it and track it down.”

Hogan confirmed that he doesn’t see any need for shutdowns or lockdowns, but urges that Marylanders take their health into their own hands. “While I do not believe in blanket mandates, I do believe in personal responsibility,” Hogan said.

He advised that all adults get their booster shots, noting that it’s “the single most important thing you can do to maintain your immunity against this virus.”

Hogan emphasized that Omicron is a “variant of concern” and could be more transmissible than previous strains of COVID-19. It may also pose a greater risk of reinfection.

However, he notes that it will be several weeks before there’s enough data to determine vaccine efficacy against the variant.

“We continue to hope for the best, while also actively preparing for the worst,” Hogan said. “We are taking every precaution, and preparing to mobilize all available resources because our highest priority is to continue keeping Marylanders safe.”

Those 18 and older can take the booster six months after their second Pfizer and Moderna dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.

You can find a vaccine clinic in your neighborhood by visiting the state’s vaccination website.