BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has given out over 1 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the state had administered a total of 9,395,285 doses of the vaccine, 1,004,758 of them booster shots, according to the latest data provided by the Maryland Department of Health.

“Maryland has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 booster shots–another major milestone as we continue to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country,” Hogan said.

The figure represents a significant achievement in the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Maryland has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 booster shots—another major milestone as we continue to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country. Details: https://t.co/PK41oX1TpQ pic.twitter.com/6YFDI8mGLn — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 1, 2021

The governor is set to deliver an update at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the state’s progress against COVID-19 and how it’s preparing for the Omicron variant.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 99.9% of the state’s seniors and 88.9% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has also vaccinated 117,644 children ages 5 to 11, or a little more than one-fifth of its children in that age group.

Maryland is urging all adults to get a booster shot, saying the state has plenty of supplies to keep up with demand.

You can find a vaccine clinic in your neighborhood by visiting the state’s vaccination website.