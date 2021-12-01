BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Old Mill High School employee was arrested Tuesday in response to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday.
Fulgencio Salomon Jolon, 30, of Glen Burnie, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense involving a person of authority, police said.
The charges stem from allegations that surfaced in September about an alleged sexual relationship involving an Old Mill High student and employee.
After learning of the allegations Sept. 28, police spoke with the 16-year-old student, who told investigators she was sexually assaulted by a member of the school's staff the day before.
The school district notified the Board of Education of the allegations and banned Jolon from the school’s campus while the investigation continued, police said.
After collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses in the case, detectives got a warrant for Jolon's arrest.
Citing the active investigation, police are asking anyone with knowledge about allegations involving Jolon to call the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. To remain anonymous, call 410-222-4700.