BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Random Road about 2:30 p.m. in response to a shooting, the Baltimore Police Department said.
Once they got there, officers found the unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon.
Homicide detectives were notified due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.