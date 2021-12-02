BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more sports wagering licenses have been forwarded to a state committee for final approval, and sportsbooks at five casinos in the state are on track to open this month, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Thursday.
The applications from Long Shots, a restaurant and off-track betting facility in Frederick, and Riverboat on the Potomac, an event space with food, off-track betting and lottery games located in Colonial Beach, Va., will be sent to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) for consideration. Riverboat's sports gambling space will be located in Maryland, the gaming commission said.
In a release, the gaming commission touted both as “small businesses with minority and women owners,” addressing some concerns about the diversity of license recipients. Both establishments were on a list of 17 entities designated for sportsbooks in the state law legalizing sports wagering, the commission said.
"We're extremely happy to see these two locally owned businesses move forward, and we're eager to continue working with them in the coming weeks to launch their sports wagering operations," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin.
The SWARC on Nov. 18 approved sports gambling licenses at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.
Martin said Thursday that Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff are scheduling two days of controlled demonstrations at the five casinos, a process he likened to a dress rehearsal.
“Everything is on pace for the first public openings to happen in December,” Martin said. “The facilities and the public are eager to get started, and so are we.”