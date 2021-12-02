BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man accused of attacking two Asian American woman with a cinderblock inside their Baltimore liquor store is pleading not criminally responsible.
A defense attorney for Darryl Doles entered that plea Thursday in Baltimore City Circuit Court.READ MORE: Katie Curran O'Malley Launches Maryland Attorney General Bid
Doles, 50, is charged with attempted murder and hate crime offenses, among a list of other charges, in what prosecutors described as a “rampage” on Asian-owned businesses back in May.
According to charging documents, Doles attacked Asian people in three separate West Baltimore businesses in less than 30 minutes May 2. The indictment said Doles attacked the victims because he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.
Prosecutors said the events started about 11:25 p.m. that day. “After being denied entry because of his refusal to wear a mask,” the indictment said, Doles returned to Linden Discount Liquors “with a large piece of lumber and attacked the security guard.”READ MORE: BARCS Needs Your Help Replenishing Its Emergency Medical Fund
About ten minutes later, Doles allegedly entered 40/40 Liquors, another Asian-owned business located about a half a mile away, vandalized a window display and voiced racial epithets.
Minutes later, prosecutors allege, Doles went into a third store, Wonder Land Liquors at 2045 Pennsylvania Avenue, and allegedly attacked two Korean women there.
Doles faces hate crime charges because he’s accused of making derogatory remarks repeatedly the night of the attacks.MORE NEWS: Harford County Man Charged In Pair Of Sexual Assault Cases
Doles could face up to two life sentences, plus 65 years in prison, if convicted.