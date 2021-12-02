BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden unveiled a new COVID-19 Winter Action Plan on Thursday which aims to slow the spread of the virus, and some Baltimore residents shared their thoughts on it with WJZ.
The plan includes:
- Boosters for all Adults
- Vaccinations to protect children and keep schools open
- Expanding free at-home testing
- Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel
- Protections in workplaces
- Rapid response teams that can battle rising cases
- Supplying treatment pills to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths
- A continued commitment to global vaccination efforts
- Steps to ensure the country is prepared for all scenarios
Some Baltimore area residents in Hampden said the plan seemed like a step in the right direction.
“I think it’s great,” said Leon Bridges, an Oella resident. “We need leaders to step up there to protect our country instead of like making decisions that make things more risky and I think Americans should step up and do their responsibility and get vaccinated.”
Hampden resident Nikki Martens said the steps that will be taken to ensure more people are getting their boosters and getting vaccinated are important.
“As long as everybody is doing their part and getting vaccinated, getting their kids vaccinated, getting their booster shots, if we all work together I think that we can definitely beat it,” she said.
Joe Esposito told WJZ that he thinks the president is doing everything he can to combat the virus.
"You can't do much more than he's doing you know. I mean I try telling people this stuff here, I know it gets old but it's for you own good," said Esposito.
View the president’s full plan here.