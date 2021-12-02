BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,828 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.22%, an increase of 0.09%.

Hospitalizations increased by 43 to 741. Of those hospitalized, 562 adults are in acute care and 171 adults are in intensive care. Six children are in acute care and two are in intensive care.

The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 589,113 total confirmed cases and 10,996 deaths.

There are 4,108,654 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,427,909 doses. Of those, 4,296,618 are first doses, with 5,827 administered in the past 24 hours. Officials have given out 3,788,000 second doses, 8,626 of them in the last day.

A total of 320,654 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 292 over the last day.

In November, Gov. Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also said last month more than 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccination shot.

The governor said Monday that he does not anticipate spread of the new Omicron variant leading to any lockdowns in Maryland, but he encouraged residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk,” he said.

In late September, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s booster, Hogan authorized the booster shot for Marylanders who received their second Pfizer at least six months ago.

The state has administered 1,022,637 additional or booster vaccine doses, 17,879 in the last day.

The state reported 89% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 10,624 (269) 2* Anne Arundel 55,782 (779) 15* Baltimore 80,665 (1,860) 42* Baltimore City 64,548 (1,353) 28* Calvert 6,026 (101) 1* Caroline 3,536 (54) 0* Carroll 12,882 (290) 7* Cecil 9,567 (191) 2* Charles 15,005 (266) 2* Dorchester 4,471 (86) 1* Frederick 26,034 (386) 10* Garrett 3,845 (85) 1* Harford 22,441 (362) 8* Howard 23,718 (280) 7* Kent 1,904 (54) 3* Montgomery 85,615 (1,683) 52* Prince George’s 102,358 (1,714) 43* Queen Anne’s 4,232 (76) 1* St. Mary’s 10,469 (173) 1* Somerset 3,454 (55) 0* Talbot 3,147 (58) 0* Washington 21,796 (420) 6* Wicomico 11,726 (234) 0* Worcester 5,268 (124) 1* Data not available 0 (43) 0*

y Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 43,281 (4) 0* 10-19 66,285 (8) 1* 20-29 104,155 (57) 1* 30-39 100,816 (151) 7* 40-49 85,135 (389) 5* 50-59 83,579 (1,027) 35* 60-69 56,405 (1,901) 29* 70-79 30,950 (2,769) 47* 80+ 18,507 (4,688) 108* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 308,551 (5,268) 113* Male 280,562 (5,728) 120* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity