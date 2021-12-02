BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bar in Federal Hill and a Ravens legend are featured in a whiskey commercial seen on national airwaves.
Crown Royal picked the Outpost American Tavern in Federal Hill as one of their backdrops for a commercial featuring Ed Reed, a former Ravens Hall of Fame safety who spent most of his NFL career with the team.
“He is quite the character,” bar manager Roxy Williams said. “He lightened the atmosphere for everybody.”
The theme of the commercial surrounds NFL kickoff, small businesses and of course, the popular whiskey company.

The company transformed the inside of the bar to feature Ravens decor and it took several hours to shoot the clips, Williams said. She was also featured as a cocktail waitress in the ad.
"At least once a day people say 'oh I saw you guys on Sunday night football,'" she said.
Crown Royal released three commercials varying in length, all of which feature the Outpost. Another Baltimore bar, Spirits Tavern in Fells Point, said it was featured in the commercial too. It was filmed in October.