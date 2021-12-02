BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man is under arrest in connection with a pair of recent sexual assaults, and investigators believe there could be more victims, authorities said Thursday.
Televon Cornelius Jones, 36, of Edgewood was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
The charges stem from an investigation into two sexual assaults reported a week apart, deputies said.
About 4 p.m. Nov. 4, a woman called to police to report an assault that occurred about an hour earlier at the Dollar Tree in Edgewood. The woman said she was outside the store when a stranger walked up and put his hands in her pants.
The second incident was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Nov. 12. In that case, a store employee told deputies she was standing outside when a man walked out of the store, pulled down her pants and then walked away.
Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies found the two incidents were linked and identified Jones as a suspect. He was detained Wednesday and arrested following an interview with investigators.
Jones remains in custody at the Harford County Detention Center, where he's being held without bail.
Detectives want to speak with anyone else who might have been victims of sexual assaults in the same area and timeframe. Victims are asked to contact Det. Suzanne Moro at 443-409-3154.