BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is officially ready for the holiday season. The Washington Monument in Mount Vernon is lit, decked out in thousands of lights.

It’s the 50th anniversary of the Monument Lighting, an annual event that signals the start of the holiday season in Charm City.

“I am so excited, I mean this is a little taste of Baltimore and bringing holiday cheer,” said attendee Judy Templeton.

“Once they do the lights, it’s like oh, it’s Christmas,” said Diane Hicks, another visitor.

Approximately 8,400 lights, strung from top to bottom on the monument, lit up all at once around 7:50 p.m. Then the fireworks started.

But before the big finale was a celebration in the streets. Dozens of food trucks and local vendors shut down streets… While music from local artists filled the air

There was even a surprise from the big guy in red.

“We’re awfully happy to be here Mrs. Claus and I,” said Santa Claus.

Many in the crowd say after a year off because of the pandemic, Thursday’s monument lighting felt even more special.

“I come here every year, and last year we didn’t have anything, so this year I said I was coming early make sure I see everything” Hicks said.

“It puts me in the holiday spirit and puts me in a joyous vibe,” said Ramone Messam.

If you missed the celebration tonight, don’t worry. The lights stay up all month.