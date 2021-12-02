BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said.
The shooting happened about 1 p.m. near Lauretta and Warwick avenues, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert found two men, ages 18 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.