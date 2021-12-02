CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said.

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. near Lauretta and Warwick avenues, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

READ MORE: Katie Curran O'Malley Launches Maryland Attorney General Bid

Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert found two men, ages 18 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: BARCS Needs Your Help Replenishing Its Emergency Medical Fund

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Charged In Asian American Women's Beatings Pleads Not Criminally Responsible

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff