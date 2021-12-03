OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — All five cornerbacks on the Baltimore Ravens depth chart are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the injury report released Friday.

The team’s top cover man, Marlon Humphrey, and veteran slot corner Tavon Young both did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday with an illness.

No. 2 Anthony Averett did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday with shoulder and ankle injuries.

Veteran Jimmy Smith seemed to be progressing from a neck injury, going from limited participation Wednesday to full participation Thursday. But he didn’t practice at all on Friday, and the team said he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

Second-year corner Chris Westry only had a limited practice on Friday as he battles a thigh injury.

Earlier this week, the team placed 28-year-old Kevon Seymour on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, days after he was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Ravens have three cornerbacks on their practice squad, Robert Jackson, Kevin Toliver and Mazzi Wilkins. Under NFL rules, teams can elevate up to two practice squad players without removing anyone from the active roster. The deadline to make those two moves is 4 p.m. on Saturday.