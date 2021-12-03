HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash on I-83 north has closed all lanes Friday afternoon in Hunt Valley, according to Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters.
The crash happened between Warren Road and Shawan Road exit around 6:30 p.m. A helicopter is landing for a medical evacuation from the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
HUNT VALLEY 17-82 I83 BET 18-20 NB (WARREN RD & SHAWAN RD) – MVC WITH MEDEVAC. ALL LANES CLOSED FOR @MDSP MEDEVAC LANDING. #BCOTRAFFIC #MDTRAFFIC @cvfc39 @BaltCoFire
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) December 3, 2021