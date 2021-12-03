CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:crash, I-83, Lanes Closed, Maryland

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — A crash on I-83 north has closed all lanes Friday afternoon in Hunt Valley, according to Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighters.

The crash happened between Warren Road and Shawan Road exit around 6:30 p.m. A helicopter is landing for a medical evacuation from the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

