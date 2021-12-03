BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every season, NFL players don custom cleats to showcase the causes they’re passionate about as part of the league’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign.
On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens unveiled some of the specialized footwear the team's players will be sporting when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.
Tight end Mark Andrews, a type 1 diabetic, will be wearing a pair of cleats supporting JDRF, a nonprofit organization that raises money for diabetes research.
“Diabetes is a part of me, but I will never let it define me or my dreams,” Andrews’ cleats say.
My Cause, My Cleats 💜@Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/SzHloeNyIC
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2021
Linebacker Patrick Queen’s cleats will be worn in honor of Autism Speaks, a group that sponsors autism research and raises awareness about the condition.
My Cause, My Cleats 💜 @Patrickqueen_ pic.twitter.com/ZMsSPO1qVb
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 3, 2021
You can view the rest of the players’ custom cleats on the franchise’s Twitter feed.