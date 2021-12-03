BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan will welcome Marylanders into the Governor’s Mansion next weekend for the Holiday Open House event.
The open house is being held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. The annual event is free of charge and open to the public. While no reservation is needed, face masks will be required.
Guests will be treated to holiday cookies, brownies and hot wassail.
In addition, holiday ornaments designed by the First Lady will be available for purchase. Proceeds will go toward maintenance of the Government House.
Visitors are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated over the holidays to families in need. Donations will be collected by the Maryland State Police near the front gate.
Parking will be available at the Bladen Street garage as well as other garages on Main and West streets.