BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that if he’s elected governor, he would spend most of the year living and working in Baltimore City instead of the state capital in Annapolis.

Maryland’s executive has access to an office in the William Donald Schaefer Building on E. Baltimore Street.

“The reason I want to do that is, Baltimore City really is the most important city we have in the state,” Baker said during a press conference.

Campaign manager Andrew Mallinoff said Baker would take up residence in the Governor’s Mansion in Annapolis and conduct state business in the capital during the 90-day legislative session, running from January to April.

Otherwise, he would live in a house purchased in Baltimore and work in the city.

The Democrat said both he and his running mate, Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro, have local government experience that helps them understand the needs of the mayor, council and other local leaders.

When he was first elected as county executive in 2010, Prince George’s County was facing rising crime and a declining economy, Baker recalled Friday. Baker and his staff started meeting weekly with then-Gov. Martin O’Malley to discuss the resources the state government could provide, such as increased patrols from Maryland State Police and resources for the state’s attorney’s office.

“There’s no way, as county executive, I could have gotten out of that without the help of the governor,” he said.

During his time as executive, Baker said he would spend one day a week at a school to draw attention to issues surrounding education.

“So, us being here in Baltimore City means the focus of the entire state is on this city, That can only be a positive outcome,” he said. “And it also gives us a chance, for ourselves, to actually see the problems, to actually ride through the streets, to go through the neighborhoods, to actually talk to residents here.”