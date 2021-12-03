CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just after Thanksgiving, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh declared himself a “Hallmark movie guy.”

“I just like the stories, it makes me feel good about the world,” he said. “It’s either that or the news, it’s an easy choice.” (Stares in frazzled journalist.)

Does he mind the acting?

“I think it’s good,” he said.

On Thursday night, the Hallmark Channel embraced its high-profile fan, plugging the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” featuring a whopping 41 new holiday movies. The first one actually premiered back in October, per a press release.

“Thanks for tuning in with us and sharing in the Holiday joy!” the channel tweeted.

Hallmark airs holiday content 24/7, giving Harbaugh plenty of opportunities to catch up on his holiday favorites when he’s not breaking down film and preparing for the next Ravens game.

