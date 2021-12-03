BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DJ Kopec is hosting his second annual toy drive. You may know his name from at-home dance parties that raised millions of dollars for Maryland charities.

This time, you’ll be able to dance right there with him.

Months of isolating at home during the pandemic turned into a dance party at Chris Kopec’s house, and that idea grew into a viral phenomenon.

“We started our dance parties as a way to entertain our family in our house,” Kopec said.

The idea grew into a viral phenomenon, encouraging others to take part in the fun and donate too.

“The holidays are about family, and we know that the holidays aren’t very easy for everybody, and we wanted to bring some smiles and some cheer,” Kopec said.

As a way to ring in that holiday cheer, DJ Kopec is hosting an in-person dance party on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the B&O Railroad Museum for his second annual toy drive.

His track record is pretty impressive. This hometown DJ has surpassed $2 million in donations. Last year, Kopec collected 29,000 toys, which were sent to Baltimore area hospitals, schools and non-profits.

“It’s one of the greatest things we’ve done as a family and something I’ll remember forever,” Kopec said.

He’s hoping for a repeat thanks to his sponsors, volunteers and, of course, his fans.

“We call it the DJ Kopec ‘fam’ and this ‘fam’ continues to support and do amazing things.”

Purchase your tickets for the event here. You can drop off new, unopened toys at the museum on west pratt street or purchase toys from an Amazon wish list.