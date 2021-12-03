BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death Thursday night of a man in Northwest Baltimore.
Shortly before 10 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting on Reisterstown Road near where it meets Ulman Avenue, the Baltimore Police Department said.READ MORE: Charging Documents Say Evelyn Player Died Defending Herself, Police Found Suspect Through DNA
Once they arrived, officers found an unidentified man shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.READ MORE: Baltimore Man, 62, Charged In Murder Of Evelyn Player
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: Mervo High School Football Wins First State Title After Death Of Teammate Elijah Gorham
To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.