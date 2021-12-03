CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death Thursday night of a man in Northwest Baltimore.

Shortly before 10 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting on Reisterstown Road near where it meets Ulman Avenue, the Baltimore Police Department said.

READ MORE: Charging Documents Say Evelyn Player Died Defending Herself, Police Found Suspect Through DNA

Once they arrived, officers found an unidentified man shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.

READ MORE: Baltimore Man, 62, Charged In Murder Of Evelyn Player

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

MORE NEWS: Mervo High School Football Wins First State Title After Death Of Teammate Elijah Gorham

To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff