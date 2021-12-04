BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore officials and members of the city’s fire department canvassed communities throughout the city Saturday to assist residents in developing escape plans and installing smoke detectors after a fire killed a mother and two of her children last month.
Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby and Councilman Antonio Glover joined Chief Niles Ford and other members of the fire department in the Smoke Alarm Sweep, which started in the 1500 block of North Patterson Park Avenue, where the fire broke out Nov. 22. From there, they spread out to other parts of the city.
The funeral for victims Janice Williams and her children, 7-year-old Aubrey Branch and 12-year-old Antwan Branch, also was held Saturday. Five other people survived after a neighbor helped them to safety.